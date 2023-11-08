Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GP stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.86%.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

