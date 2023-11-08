Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) versus Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Financial Comparison

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $429.81 million 13.56 $152.44 million $1.71 33.90 Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 32.10 $37.26 million $0.70 27.14

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 32.35% 3.48% 2.31% Equity Commonwealth 139.77% 3.61% 3.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Agree Realty and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.8% of Agree Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agree Realty and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 6 1 2.89 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agree Realty currently has a consensus target price of $71.94, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Agree Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Volatility & Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.