Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,544. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.30. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

