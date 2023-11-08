Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,153. The company has a market cap of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.30. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

