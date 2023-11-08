ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Plans $0.11 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1077 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

