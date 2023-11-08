ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0552 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PFFL stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.