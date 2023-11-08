ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDLB opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.