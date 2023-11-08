ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SMHB)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMHB opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

