Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.33

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 139504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Everi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $968.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. Everi had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Everi by 196.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 269,177 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

