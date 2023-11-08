Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Trading Down 7.5%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 473,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,192,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 187.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,299,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $29,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,299,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,435.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,134 shares of company stock worth $1,346,939. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

