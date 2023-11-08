Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Expensify Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Expensify has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $1,042,798.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,059.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $1,042,798.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,059.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 168,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $418,857.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,095,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,595,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 511,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,564 and sold 424,300 shares valued at $1,650,232. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Expensify by 63.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

