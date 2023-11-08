Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.05-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

