Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

