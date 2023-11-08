Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Farmers Bankshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.
Farmers Bankshares Company Profile
Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers Bankshares
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.