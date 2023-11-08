FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 1,578 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

