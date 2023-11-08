FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

