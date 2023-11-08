FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,448 shares of company stock worth $9,538,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

