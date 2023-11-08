FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

