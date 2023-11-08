FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

