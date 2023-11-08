FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,308 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

