FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYMI opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
