FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 28,053 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.