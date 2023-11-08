FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 343,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

