FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

