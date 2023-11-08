FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

