FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 83,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

