FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $151.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.