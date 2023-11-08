FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,348 shares of company stock worth $21,044,415. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

