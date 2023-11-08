FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

