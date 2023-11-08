FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

