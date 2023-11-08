FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $251.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

