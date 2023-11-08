FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.19 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

