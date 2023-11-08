FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

