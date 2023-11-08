FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

