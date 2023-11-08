FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

