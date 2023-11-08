FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.