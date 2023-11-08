FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

