FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $525,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

