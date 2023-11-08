FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 707.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

