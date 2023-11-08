FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAP. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

HAP stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

