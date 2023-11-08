FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

