FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

