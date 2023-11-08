FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

