Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FNF stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 152,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,918. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 96,578 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 158.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

