Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

