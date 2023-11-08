Financial Comparison: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

American International Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International Group and First Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $56.44 billion 0.80 $10.28 billion $5.22 12.08 First Acceptance $302.30 million 0.17 -$17.49 million ($0.18) -7.44

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.6% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 7.87% 10.66% 0.89% First Acceptance -1.73% -9.60% -1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American International Group and First Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 8 6 0 2.43 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

American International Group currently has a consensus target price of $68.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

American International Group beats First Acceptance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment also offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. The Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. The company distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

