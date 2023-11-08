Financial Partners Group Inc Buys New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.68.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.