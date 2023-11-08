Financial Partners Group Inc Has $240,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

