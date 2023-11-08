Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04. The firm has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

