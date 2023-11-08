Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.08. 89,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$30.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.15. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.7264051 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Finning International news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total transaction of C$184,620.94. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.22.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

